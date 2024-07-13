Matchroom announces three upcoming shows Matchroom has announced three new fall shows, taking place in the USA, Mexico, and the UK respectively. DAZN will televise. Unbeaten WBO #1 super middleweight Diego Pacheco (21-0, 17 KOs) will take on Maciej Sulecki (32-2, 12 KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on Saturday August 31.

WBC #2 super featherweight Rocky Hernandez (35-2, 32 KOs) faces Thomas Mattice (22-3-1, 17 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americas title in Hermosillo, Mexico, on Friday September 13.

Unbeaten WBC #3 super lightweight Dalton Smith (16-0, 12 KOs) meets Jon Fernandez (26-2, 22 KOs) for the vacant European title at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Saturday September 28. Allen defeats Boucetta, Fisher next? Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

