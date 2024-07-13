Matchroom has announced three new fall shows, taking place in the USA, Mexico, and the UK respectively. DAZN will televise.
- Unbeaten WBO #1 super middleweight Diego Pacheco (21-0, 17 KOs) will take on Maciej Sulecki (32-2, 12 KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on Saturday August 31.
- WBC #2 super featherweight Rocky Hernandez (35-2, 32 KOs) faces Thomas Mattice (22-3-1, 17 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americas title in Hermosillo, Mexico, on Friday September 13.
- Unbeaten WBC #3 super lightweight Dalton Smith (16-0, 12 KOs) meets Jon Fernandez (26-2, 22 KOs) for the vacant European title at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Saturday September 28.
Typical crap cards.
I disagree. Rocky Hernandez vs. Thomas Mattice is a great matchup! Mattice has been on a roll since losing a majority decision to Pitbull Cruz, and Hernandez is always tough.