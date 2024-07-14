Official Statement:

*Announcing my retirement*

I want to show my gratitude and appreciation to the sport of boxing as it has changed my life in ways I never could imagine. It has instilled so many morals and values I wouldn’t have learned otherwise. Boxing made me the man I am today.

It has always been my dream to be a champion in life and when boxing found me, I was a poor kid growing up in Brownsville Brooklyn with not much to look forward to. As a young black kid I was being forced fed an identity that I wasn’t important or wouldn’t succumb to anything substantial in life I was told the ghetto that I grew up in was was full of criminals with no future and I will be a statistic just like my peers and the ones that came B4 me dead or in jail with no potential to make it out or to make a success of myself. I am now proud to say I’m the Rose that grew from concrete in Brooklyn. I’ve proven so many people wrong. Proud to say I’m a living example of what it looks like to take your destiny and your own hands And when you embrace yourself and God-given talents, what all you could achieve.

I want to thank ALL MY FANS. My teachers from school for giving me knowledge Thank my neighborhood OG’s Who always told me to stay focused and cherish the opportunities God have blessed me with, thank my friends from childhood to adulthood for pushing me and motivating, me on my path. I want to thank my Starrett City boxing community for grooming me as well as my trainers throughout my career (RIP Victor Roundtree) thanks to my blood family for giving me unconditional love and support continuously throughout my life thank you to my son Nathaniel for being the reason I fight and the reason I live! my biggest motivator and reason why I do all that I do I’m so blessed to have you as a son.

Through the ups and downs inside & out of the ring, I have manage to become 2x world champion and I’m able to say I’m the first cancer survivor to be a boxing world champion – the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever could achieve. Being able to inspire others with my story has always made me feel like my life meant more than just fighting inside the ring. A true miracle man. Job well done 🙏🏾 #Humbled #meek #teamjacobs