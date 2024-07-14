IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis (32-0, 28 KOs) stopped David Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 KOs) in five rounds on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ennis beat down the rugged Avanesyan, dropping him in round five. Avanesyan wasn’t able to continue for the six round.
Other Results:
Skye Nicolson W10 Dyana Vargas (female featherweight)
Jalil Hackett W10 Peter Dobson (welterweight)
Khalil Coe TKO2 Kwame Ritter (light heavyweight)
Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz TKO2 Derlyn Hernandez (super feather)
Christian Carto TKO3Carlos Buitrago (featherweight)
Ennis performance was second to none. Excellent speed, body shots, uppercuts, and switching styles
I hope and wish he would fight more often.
Tai…have seen Boots do much better…Boots needed a fight like this… surprisingly Boots was hit often tonight….can’t do that against Crawford…this fight showed Boots not ready for Crawford at this point…Crawford can be physical like David was tonight…even moreso…David landed some shots…can’t have that against Crawford ..good test…Boots alot better than this….need to focus…stay off social media and stay in the gym…Good quality win….
Naaaaaa Vergil ko boots at 3rd round
Ortiz is a one punch ko artist
Ennis is easy to hit
Vergil had ko Avanesyan in 2 rds
Virgil would do well for awhile but he’s too one dimensional for the superbly talented Boots, but he’s very dangerous. Boots’ D would have to be tighter.
Bored boxing card I’m ready to sleep good night
Lil Jaylen Brown boxed well
Wow thats a shocker
Thats what happens when you move from taxi drivers to real fighters and avanesyan is old class b fighter
Now it’s time to see if Boots can hang with the elite.
Although not nearly as good, “Boots” reminds me Tommy Hearns, who when he stepped up was beaten soundly by Hagler and Leonard. ” Boots” is too easy to hit! I’d rate his performance tonight about C.
Ennis is back in action.
It is too bad Ortiz is unable to safely make 147 because I always believed Ennis/Ortiz would have been a great fight – if Ortiz does not go to 160, maybe they will later meet at 154.
Before competing against the bigger cats at 147, let’s see how Ennis looks against Norman. Unless Madrimov provides substantial problems to Crawford, I am not sure if Crawford will return to 147, so Ennis will have to eventually go hunting at 154.
Before going to 154, Ennis should make attempts to become undisputed at 147 (Norman, Barrios and Stanionis). 154 is no joke, and Ennis should stay at 147 (for now) and focus on fighting consistency, for rhythmic purposes.
Let’s hope Ennis’ camp members do not try to rush him to 154.