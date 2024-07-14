Ennis stops Avanesyan, still IBF 147lb champ IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis (32-0, 28 KOs) stopped David Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 KOs) in five rounds on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ennis beat down the rugged Avanesyan, dropping him in round five. Avanesyan wasn’t able to continue for the six round. Other Results:

Skye Nicolson W10 Dyana Vargas (female featherweight)

Jalil Hackett W10 Peter Dobson (welterweight)

Khalil Coe TKO2 Kwame Ritter (light heavyweight)

Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz TKO2 Derlyn Hernandez (super feather)

Christopher Carto TKO3Carlos Buitrago (featherweight) Muratalla defeats Farmer, remains unbeaten Ex-champ Daniel Jacobs Retires

Top Boxing News

