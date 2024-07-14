Undefeated WBC #2, WBO #2, IBF #4 lightweight contender Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former world champion Tevin Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Scores were 97-92, 96-93, 95-94 as Muratalla pulled away late.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.