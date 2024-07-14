Muratalla defeats Farmer, remains unbeaten Undefeated WBC #2, WBO #2, IBF #4 lightweight contender Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former world champion Tevin Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Scores were 97-92, 96-93, 95-94 as Muratalla pulled away late. Ennis stops Avanesyan, still IBF 147lb champ Like this: Like Loading...

