By Boxing Bob Newman
The WBC has received notice from Sampson Lewkowicz that David Benavidez will remain at light heavyweight, not returning to super middleweight, where he has been the WBC mandatory contender for undisputed champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.
It has been rumored that Alvarez is in negotiations for a September defense against Edgar Berlanga.
Benavidez became the mandatory challenger for the WBC light heavyweight title, currently held by Artur Beterbiev, when he outpointed former WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15th.
The WBC has accepted Benavidez’ intention to stay at 175 lbs. and will mandate that he challenge the winner of Dmitrii Bivol-Artur Beterbiev after their expected October 12th battle for the undisputed title, rescheduled from June 1st after Beterbiev suffered an injury.
i see whats going on here lol
Benavidez can comfortably fight as a cruiserweight and heavyweight as well! He should challenge zurdo ramirez and then, uzyk! So, ain’t no way, canelo fighting this big dog! Unless, 200 million comes from the saudi arabians!
he may as well. canelo is not going to fight him.
especially after Bivol beat him so easily
Bivol did not beat canelo easily
If canelo had won the 12 th round it was going to be a draw check the score cards 115-113 x3
Boxing is the only sport where a guy can run like a chicken for years to avoid another fighter by pricing himself out, and not be stripped by the corrupt governing bodies. You can’t blame Benavidez. He’s the best Super middleweight since Andre Ward who fought and beat everybody. Yellow Alverez is a fraud who should be banned.
Banned by who? The Sulaiman’s have orchestrated this con from day one.
Well you mixing 168 and 185 lbs
Canelo like ward never lost at 168 and ward got a gift at 175 vs kovalev
According to boxrec Canelo Alvarez is the best super middle weight fighter of all times
Canelo too strong for Andre ward
Canelo would brake him down so easy
benavidez either got tired of waiting, couldn’t make super middle weight anymore , knew he would never get the canelo fight , or he was paid off to stay at light heavy weight or all of the above. I hope he ends up fighting bivol since bivol beat canelo That might be a consolation prize for benavidez.