By Boxing Bob Newman

The WBC has received notice from Sampson Lewkowicz that David Benavidez will remain at light heavyweight, not returning to super middleweight, where he has been the WBC mandatory contender for undisputed champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

It has been rumored that Alvarez is in negotiations for a September defense against Edgar Berlanga.

Benavidez became the mandatory challenger for the WBC light heavyweight title, currently held by Artur Beterbiev, when he outpointed former WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15th.

The WBC has accepted Benavidez’ intention to stay at 175 lbs. and will mandate that he challenge the winner of Dmitrii Bivol-Artur Beterbiev after their expected October 12th battle for the undisputed title, rescheduled from June 1st after Beterbiev suffered an injury.