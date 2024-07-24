Unbeaten WBA #4 ranked light flyweight Arvin Jhon ‘AJ’ Paciones (9-0, 5 KOs) is rapidly positioning himself for a world title opportunity.

Paciones, who is from the Philippines but fights out of Vietnam, is fresh off of his biggest win to date. He defeated former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto (22-5-2, 12 KOs) last month. Paciones dropped Cuarto in round two in route to winning by decision.

He is just 19 years old but his career is being moved at the proper pace by his Vietnam-based promoter Jenny Do (Shadow Entertainments). Fightnews® spoke with ‘AJ’ on his most recent victory and his future.

You recently won your biggest fight to date defeating former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto. Please speak on that fight.

The fight against Cuarto, former world champion, was the toughest fight of my career. It was a valuable experience. I believe that this experience can propel my career even further.

Did you feel you were going to be able to stop him when you had him down in round 2?

Yes. I thought I would stop him in the second round after that knockdown. He relied on his experience, and I missed the opportunity to finish him. So the fight went the distance. I wasn’t surprised by his tactics because my dad and I knew his fighting style well. That’s why we developed a game plan. I believe I executed it effectively. My dad was very pleased with the result.

What does that victory do for your confidence moving forward?

That victory was crucial for me because defeating a former world champion brings me closer to challenging for a world title. I feel like that win was a test and proves I’m ready to face world-rated fighters.

What do you know about your next opponent?

My upcoming third WBA Asia title defense on August 11th will be against Nanthanon Thongchai (13-2-2, 11 KOs) of Thailand It should be interesting. We’re the same age and he is just as hungry as I am. I can’t wait to showcase my skills again in my second home of Vietnam.

You are world ranked #4 in the world by the WBA. How far away to you see yourself now for challenging for a world title?

Hopefully, I’ll be able to challenge for the world title by the end of this year or early next year.

How honored are you to be defending your WBA Asia title the week of the WBA Asia Convention in Vietnam where many of your professional fights have been?

I’m super excited to defend my WBA Asia title for the third time in Vietnam. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to display my talent at the WBA Asia Vietnam Convention. I want to thank my team, Jenny Do (Shadow Entertainments) Saigon Sports Club and a special thank you to VBC President Chris Luu.