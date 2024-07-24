WBC interim super welterweight world champion Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) and undefeated WBA #1, WBC #2, WBO #2 rated Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas and Vinitza, Ukraine’s hosted a media workout on Tuesday at Golden Boy HQ to discuss their August 10 DAZN fight in Las Vegas for Bohachuk’s WBC title.

Serhii Bohachuk: “I am feeling great. I wanted this fight because Vergil is a great fighter. Vergil was the best fighter in the 147-division and in the 154 division he is one of the best fighters…he is a good fighter, but I am better.”

Vergil Ortiz Jr: “I feel physically, mentally and emotionally great. I am ready to go – I am ready to get in the ring right now…we know sparring is sparring. Fighting each other is different. With 10-ounce gloves with no headgear – let’s see what really happens.”