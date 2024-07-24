WBC interim super welterweight world champion Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) and undefeated WBA #1, WBC #2, WBO #2 rated Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas and Vinitza, Ukraine’s hosted a media workout on Tuesday at Golden Boy HQ to discuss their August 10 DAZN fight in Las Vegas for Bohachuk’s WBC title.
Serhii Bohachuk: “I am feeling great. I wanted this fight because Vergil is a great fighter. Vergil was the best fighter in the 147-division and in the 154 division he is one of the best fighters…he is a good fighter, but I am better.”
Vergil Ortiz Jr: “I feel physically, mentally and emotionally great. I am ready to go – I am ready to get in the ring right now…we know sparring is sparring. Fighting each other is different. With 10-ounce gloves with no headgear – let’s see what really happens.”
That fight has knockout written all over it.
– Should be an outstanding fight as long as it lasts….
The best fighter in the 147 pound division? Wtf…Serhii…what would make you say some ish like that?
I think he tried to say Ortiz is the most dangerous 147
Ortiz is too big for Bohachuk. Ortiz wins with a TKO 4. Ortiz may have to later hit 160 or even 168.
As long as Ortiz is healthy, he should be the slight favorite. Can’t wait for this one. Bombs away!