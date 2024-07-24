Heavyweights Justis Huni and Troy Pilcher stepped onto the scales today at the Lord Alfred Hotel in Brisbane, Australia, for the official weigh-in ahead of their highly anticipated bout tomorrow night at the Fortitude Music Hall.

Huni, who is defending his WBO Global title, weighed in at a solid 112.25 kg (247.5 lb), while his opponent Troy Pilcher tipped the scales at 107 kg (236 lb). The event is presented by Tasman Fighters in association with Riyadh Season, Matchroom Boxing, and Gold Star Promotions and will be telecast live on DAZN around the world.

In the main support bout, Lucas Miller will defend his Australian light heavyweight title against Clay Waterman. Both men comfortably made weight.