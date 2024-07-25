Romford Bull returns Unbeaten Romford, England, heavyweight Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) looks to build on his sensational one-round destruction of Alen Babic when he takes on Ukraine’s Andrii Rudenko (36-7, 22 KOs) on August 24 in the Catterall-Prograis co-feature in Manchester, England. The event will be shown live worldwide on DAZN. Top Rank to co-promote Nakatani Weights from Brisbane, Australia Like this: Like Loading...

