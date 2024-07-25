Teiken Promotions and M.T Boxing Gym have come to an agreement with Top Rank to co-promote Japanese pound-for-pound star, three-division king, and reigning WBC bantamweight world champion Junto Nakatani.

Nakatani, who trains in Los Angeles with Rudy Hernandez, is expected to make his ring return before the end of the year.

The 26-year-old Nakatani (28-0, 21 KOs), from Sagamihara, Japan, defended his title last Saturday with a first-round stoppage over Vincent Astrolabio to improve to 7-0 in world title fights.

“Junto Nakatani is an exceptional, unique talent,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “He is a force of nature and one of the sport’s most vicious punchers. The Junto Nakatani Era is just starting. He will be the pound-for-pound king one day, and I am thrilled that he’s decided to join the Top Rank stable.”

Nakatani said, “Thank you to Bob Arum and everyone at Top Rank. This is a significant moment in my career, and I want to continue giving boxing fans great fights.”