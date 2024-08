Former WBC welterweight champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz (33-7-3, 25 KOs) returned from a two-year layoff to go eight pedestrian rounds against Rodrigo Damián Coria (13-6, 2 KOs) in an exhibition match.

18-year-old lightweight prospect Curmel Traymayne Moton (5-0, 4 KOs) needed just 55 seconds to annihilate Victor Vazquez (5-3-1) in the first round.