Unbeaten WBO #1, WBC #4, IBF #4, WBA #13 super middleweight Diego Pacheco (21-0, 17 KOs) is intent on making a statement by becoming the first man to knock out Maciej Sulecki (32-2, 12 KOs) when he takes on the rugged Pole at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN.

“Maciej is a veteran, he’s been in some tough fights, and he’s fought good champions,” said Pacheco. “I’m just looking forward to adding him to my resume. He’s another guy that’s looking to take this away from me, but I’ve put the work in, I have God on my side, and that’s all that matters. With the work, the talent and support that I have, there’s nothing that can stop me.

“Maciej has had harder fights than my other opponents. He’s boxed some great fighters, and he’s fought for a world title, and he’s beaten a lot of good fighters too. So, we won’t know until I’m in the ring with him if he’s my toughest fight, but I’m treating this fight like it’s my last fight and I’m ready for the best of him.

“I’m a special fighter. All respect to Jacobs and Andrade, but I think that stylistically, I’m more of a power-puncher, I’m a better counterpuncher, I just have it all. I can work inside and go to the body, I can outbox my opponents to frustrate them and get them to open up, it’s just a matter of how the fight goes, I’m ready for whatever he brings, and I believe I’ll get the knockout.

“I don’t like to do too much studying, because you can study, and study, and study, and then on fight night you meet something completely different. I prefer to adjust when I’m in there, so we’ll see what he brings on Saturday.”