By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Undisputed 122-pound champion Naoya Inoue kept his belts by halting TJ Doheny at 0:16 of the seventh round on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Naoya maintained the pressure on the more experienced Doheny, who abruptly complained of his lumbago and his incapability to walk and fight. It might be a disappointing end, but Inoue showed his strength and kept his belts with no problem.

(More to come)