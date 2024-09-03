By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)
Undisputed 122-pound champion Naoya Inoue kept his belts by halting TJ Doheny at 0:16 of the seventh round on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Naoya maintained the pressure on the more experienced Doheny, who abruptly complained of his lumbago and his incapability to walk and fight. It might be a disappointing end, but Inoue showed his strength and kept his belts with no problem.
(More to come)
Doheny was never going to win this fight, Inoue was just starting to turn the heat up and the left hook to the body let Doherty realize that.
It was only a matter of time.
He faked an injury to prevent being koed.. Inoue is a real monster he cleaned every division he was in but moving in weight isn’t a good idea because his opponents are now becomming too big.. He is the real P4P king with the winner of Bivol vs Beterbiev in my opinion..
I hope they paid TJ very well to go through that.
I can see what TJ was trying to do by trying to lure Inoue in to them catch a few times with hard counters, but he just could not pull the trigger fast enough and he found himself a step behind the entire way. He also spend too much energy on one game plan and was pretty much out of gas by the second half of the fight.
Inoue build his plan over the first 4 rounds then got to work like a true champion. I think 122 is a good weight and he should not try to go any further.
The injury was either real or Doheny dropped some serious cash on the over under 5th round KO finish. I’m just kidding….a little bit.
Academic, expected, except that Doehny forgot his waker and that gave him some pain
Unclear to me how Doheny got injured except that his body gave in after absorbing Inoue’s brutal shots.
I hope old man doesn’t end up with permanent damage! It was an expected outcome since day 1
Hamed vs Inoue, both in their prime, at 122. I say Hamed because Inoue gets hit with clean shots, especially the left cross. Hamed was a brutal puncher. Who do you think wins, and why?