WBA/WBO #5 super bantamweight Mikiah Kreps (8-0, 3 KOs) is headlining for the first time in her hometown of Niagara Falls on Friday October 4th against #3 world-ranked and former 2x WBA world champion Mayerlin “La Monita” Rivas (17-5-3, 11 KOs) of Maracaibo, Venezuela. The ten round main event will take place at the Seneca Niagara Events Center and broadcast to all of Latin America on ESPN Knockout. The card is promoted by Tuto Zabala Jr’s All Star Boxing, Inc.

“We have seen Mikiah grow into the main event slot, fighting consistently in our Seneca Fight Night series and expanding her fanbase. She is a great prospect who has to keep passing these tests in order to fight for a world title,” Zabala Jr stated “It would be a great scene to bring that title fight to Niagara Falls.”

Mikiah will be making her 4th appearance at Seneca “It feels great to be fighting again at home but this time with a belt on the line” stated Kreps who keeps climbing the ranking ladder. In her most recent outing, she outpointed Melissa Odessa Parker over 8 rounds.

“I have nothing to lose” stated former 2x champion Mayerlin Rivas “I’m here to give it my all as I always do, It’s all or nothing for me.”

Mayerlin is as tough as they come, claiming 2 world titles in her extended career. She won the WBA bantamweight belt at home against Sayda Mosquera in 2015, and later won the WBA super bantamweight belt in a WBA KO of Drugs festival right before COVID in 2020. She defended the belt a few times before losing a controversial decision last November against Erica Cruz.

The night’s co-main event action is a local crossroads match between two of western New York’s finest. Buffalo native Gerfrred “The Authentic” Nagyot (7-2, 6 KOs) will fight Dunkirk’s Wilfredo “El Bravo Vega” Flores (10-3-1, 5 KOs) in an 8 round lightweight clash. Both Flores and Ngayot have fought multiple times on the series, A win by either fighter will secure the region’s bragging rights.