By Mauricio Sulaimán

President of the WBC – Son of José Sulaimán

We are starting September, in addition to being the Patriotic Month for Mexico, it is also the time in which two important awareness campaigns are activated worldwide.

The World Boxing Council (WBC), with its global WBC Cares platform, joins in seeking awareness of bullying, as well as the terrible Alzheimer’s disease.

Today I will touch on the first topic. Currently known as bullying, in my time, it was basically systematic mockery, abuse, hooliganism, or the cruel taking advantage of someone vulnerable in various ways.

We were all bullied and we were all bullies at some point in our lives, but that never ends for some and there are those who forge their lives based on this terrible practice.

Bullying is cowardly, vindictive, and those who inflict take advantage of someone else’s condition.

It is aggressive behavior, it can be verbal, psychological, physical, and social, and now even cybernetic.

It is discrimination, it is nasty and it can generate terrible effects on those who receive it, from loss of self-esteem, fear, loneliness, guilt, insecurity, and even isolation, which can affect those targeted for the rest of their life and even lead the person to take highly regrettable actions such as suicide or social revenge, in which acts such as those seen in schools with mass murders are perpetrated.

It is a dark part of human nature, because from childhood we see how the weak, the different, the shy are intimidated and abused.

All bullies are cowards on their own. Normally, bullying occurs in groups, since that gives peer value and a sense of belonging which causes amusement in the face of the misery of the abused person.

There are those who manage to resist bullying and move forward. There are those who are defenders and act against these practices. There are also observers who, without realizing it, become part of the situation and are indirectly guilty, and there are those who are recipients and end up being victims.

We know that it exists, we know that it is wrong, and yet some fall into doing it regardless of age, social class, and current activity.

We know that it is a serious social problem, but do we do something about it?

I invite you to educate yourselves on the subject, each of us can deal with this terrible situation and do a lot of things at home, at work, in groups of friends, in associations, groups and, obviously, on a personal level. Don’t look the other way, we never know how close bullying could be to us, even affecting our closest and dearest ones, or them hurting others without the slight idea it is happening right in from of our eyes. If you are a bully, STOP NOW.

To make the transition to the next topic I will mention someone who is constantly bullied: Saul Alvarez.

Even though he is one of the most outstanding athletes in the world who proudly carries the banner of our sport of boxing, and has achieved a very successful sports career and enormous prestige, Canelo is a constant victim of cyber bullying.

Since he became known and then famous, he caused envy due to his success as the rivalry that Televisa and TV Azteca created a competition with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., which prompted some bias journalists to take up the banner of attacking Canelo.

Social networks can be cruel. There are people who hide in anonymity or in the distance to pour poison with the bile of their comments. Canelo is strong psychologically and mentally, and has managed to overcome that eternal campaign of harassment from strangers and even from some known journalists.

On the other hand, the biggest boxing event of the year is coming up, the September 14th event in which there will be a duel with great interest due to the fierce rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Canelo will face the Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena, a strong, undefeated, and hungry boxer. The press conference marked the beginning of a tense rivalry which has been characteristic when fighters from these two nations face each other. PBC and TGB present the traditional Mexican Independence Day boxing card, which will be aired by Prime Video and will be a great success in Las Vegas, as it has always been on this BOXING LEGENDARY DATE, even when other company promoting other sport tried to steal the magic, putting an event on the same night at the Sphere.

Wilfredo Gomez, the legendary super bantamweight champion, was the so-called executioner of Mexicans. He knocked out then undefeated Carlos Zarate, did the same with Lupe Pintor and other Mexicans, until the great fight took place during which Salvador Sanchez beat him and knocked him out in eight rounds.

Hector “El Macho” Camacho also beat many Mexicans in the ring, and generated a rivalry with Julio Cesar Chavez that lasted for many years. And when they finally faced each other, precisely on this commemorative date, but in 1992, Julio beat him for 12 rounds and defeated him by decision at The Thomas and Mack Center.

Chavez himself had great battles against other Puerto Ricans. He knocked out in 11 rounds then favorite, the deceased Edwin “El Chapo” Rosario, and went to a decision in a close fight with Juan Laporte, also knocked out Angel “Pelayito” Hernandez in Mexico Bullring, among others.

Felix “Tito” Trinidad defeated Yory Boy Campas. Then in a fight between undefeated champions, he defeated Oscar de la Hoya and knocked out Fernando Vargas in a war.

Miguel Cotto defeated many Mexicans in his career. Antonio Margarito came along and hurt him beyond belief in a fight that to this day remains controversial due to accusations of bandage manipulation. He eventually avenged that defeat, forcing Margarito to quit on his stool.

Canelo won his WBC middleweight world championship in a great fight against Cotto himself. Years before, Saul made his Vegas debut against Cotto’s brother (Jose Miguel), and suffered a scare in the first round.

Even Ricardo “Finito” Lopez, at strawweight, starred in a rivalry duel by knocking out Nene Sanchez in five.

Countless wars between Puerto Rico and Mexico, and this September 14th will not be the exception. Berlanga started his career with 15 consecutive knockouts, all in the first round. He has tangible punching power, and he is young. Canelo is in glory and seeks to continue building his legacy.

Did you know…?

Just as I mentioned, there have been great fights between Mexico and Puerto Rico, legendary Puerto Rican champions such as Carlos Ortiz, Wilfredo Benitez, Wilfredo Gomez, Tito Trinidad, Miguel Cotto, Macho Camacho, and Edwin Rosario. Mexicans Jose Medel, Lupe Pintor, Carlos Zarate, Alfonso Zamora, Salvador Sanchez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Canelo Alvarez, and many more have created this wonderful story of pure rivalry. In WBC world championship fights the count is as follows: in 41 fights: Mexico with 22 wins; Puerto Rico with 18 and another that is considered a no contest.

Today’s anecdote

Bullying can be prevented or taught from home. Education is essential to create good people. It can be very difficult to understand the line between what is right and what is not acceptable…

My father, José Sulaimán, always asked me to be good to others at school and in the Lindavista baseball league. When he saw an inappropriate act, he would talk to me at home: “My son: you are a Sulaimán. You must be noble and not hurt your teammates. We are all equal, and I do not want to see you offend, make fun of, or hit anyone.”

One day we were at the ball park and at the end of the game, a boy from the other team approached me and began excessively mocking and aggressive behavior towards me. He began to push me and throw dirt at me, and I did not react, following the many talks my father had. I saw Don José approaching me, and he said: “What is wrong with you? Defend yourself! How is it possible that you allow them to do that to you?” At first, I felt very confused but with the next push, I landed a right hook that immediately ended the kid’s aggression. He never made fun of anyone again.

I appreciate your comments at [email protected].