Former world champion Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) will challenge unbeaten IBF super welterweight world champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) in the 12-round main event of PBC on Prime Video action Saturday, October 19 live from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Tszyu will look to regain his status as world champion against the reigning unbeaten titleholder Murtazaliev, who beat Jack Culcay to earn the vacant IBF title in April,
Tim Tszyu: “At this level, you have to take everyone out and Bakhram is the next guy standing in my way. The world knows me and they know what I’m about. I’m thankful to my team for putting me in this position to prove why I’m still the man at 154 pounds. Bakhram has what I want and I plan on taking it from him in spectacular fashion. It’s time to become a two-time world champion.”
Bakhram Murtazaliev: “I’m extremely happy and excited to defend my world title on Prime Video against a strong opponent like Tim Tszyu. I just want Tim to be in the best shape possible and not get any injuries so we can give this fight to the fans.”
I think tzuyu is done
I know is young and strong but once you lose a fight most are not the same anymore
And the mind strength and heart are better than physique
In other words tzuyu was so disappointed after lost against fundora that I think he won’t be the same
It’s hard to make that case, Carlos. It’s especially so considering the fact that the person Tszyu was coming off his own first loss and he bounced back just fine.
We don’t know if he bounced back yet
He has to convinced in his next fight and look overwhelming
He is lucky that his next fight is not against Vergil Ortiz
What I was trying to say was that the person Tszyu LOST TO, Fundora, was coming off of his own first loss and he did just fine.
Did fine what ???
Lose??? He lost fine???lol
FUNDORA. You know — that guy with two belts now — he did just fine and he was coming off nasty knockout a loss (and a year off) before he fought Tszyu.
That’s why he quit to fight Ortiz
Because he is not confident to handle hard hitter like Ortiz
Naw, I will agree a bit, it’s let’s see how he does, but he has pedigree, he has fighters genes, and he stood in there for 12 rounds and fought with that injury. He could of quit, but he didn’t. He will be fine in my humble opinion.
Actually his corner made a mistake they did not stoped the fight before the 4 th round to get a no contest and tzuyu still the champ
Come on Carlos, you know that in some corners, the decision lies with the fighter. Tszyu is old school just like his pops.
Well you can see what happened for not stop the fight before 4 rd
Tzuyu lost the championship