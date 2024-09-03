Former world champion Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) will challenge unbeaten IBF super welterweight world champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) in the 12-round main event of PBC on Prime Video action Saturday, October 19 live from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Tszyu will look to regain his status as world champion against the reigning unbeaten titleholder Murtazaliev, who beat Jack Culcay to earn the vacant IBF title in April,

Tim Tszyu: “At this level, you have to take everyone out and Bakhram is the next guy standing in my way. The world knows me and they know what I’m about. I’m thankful to my team for putting me in this position to prove why I’m still the man at 154 pounds. Bakhram has what I want and I plan on taking it from him in spectacular fashion. It’s time to become a two-time world champion.”

Bakhram Murtazaliev: “I’m extremely happy and excited to defend my world title on Prime Video against a strong opponent like Tim Tszyu. I just want Tim to be in the best shape possible and not get any injuries so we can give this fight to the fans.”