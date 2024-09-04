By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Undisputed 122-pound champion “The Monster” Naoya Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs), 122, kept his four belts by halting TJ Doheny (26-5, 20 KOs), 121.5, at 0:16 into the seventh round on Tuesday at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Naoya, 31, maintained the pressure on the more experienced Doheny, six years his senior at 37, who abruptly complained of his lumbago that made him unable to fight on. It might be a disappointing end of indigestion despite people’s strong expectations for a big win by a knockout, but Inoue showed his strength and kept his belts with no problem.

The officials tallies before the halt were as follows: David Sutherland (US, WBC) 59-55, Robert Hoyle (US, WBA) 58-56, Pawel Kardyni (Poland, IBF) 59-55, all in favor of Naoya, who was just about to complete his obligation as a knockout artist. The referee was Bence Kovacs (Hungary, WBO).

Inoue looked cautious against Doheny, who had scored four victories to acquire a good reputation here in Japan, in the first round. Naoya, in round two, started to throw fast and light combinations to the defensive Irishman with his high guard.

In round three Inoue kept moving forward to have Doheny throw punches, all of which the champ blocked with his gloves. The fourth and fifth saw Naoya turn more aggressive than TJ who still remained cautious and defensive.

The torso of Doheny looked much bigger than that of Inoue. TJ was well-known for his usual big raise at weight after the weigh-in. The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) makes it a rule to have the second scaling just before the fight. Doheny was 145.75, while Inoue 138.25. TJ’s gain of 23.75 pounds was incredible. He may have such a big stomach like Gargantua. Naoya might have also raised his weight by 16.25 pounds this time higher than usual to cope with TJ’s physical power.

The sixth saw The Monster accelerate his attack to batter The Power (TJ’s nickname) with solid combinations to the face and to the side of the belly. Doheny withstood Inoue’s strong combos upstairs and downstairs.

As the seventh commenced, TJ very abruptly gestured his incapability of going on. The third man had no other choice but call a halt.

Doheny, after the fight, said, “Naoya, in the sixth, hit me at this part (the upper end of the hip bone) so hard that I felt pain and had my back paralyzed. Backache. It made TJ quit just sixteen seconds into the fatal seventh.

The winner and still champion Naoya said, “I feel sorry not to be able to show a spectacular knockout victory. But I’m still developing (so you may expect it next time). Doheny could absorb much punishment and endure the damage. But his accumulation of punishment might cause his abrupt quitting like that.”

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum praised Naoya’s victory, and said, “The Monster Inoue will fight in December here in Japan, and next year he may come and fight in Las Vegas.”

The mandatory challengers are as follows: WBO and IBF Sam Goodman (Australia); WBA Murodjon Akhmadaliev (Uzbekistan); WBC Alan Picasso (Mexico). We may see The Monster’s better performance in the nearest future.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions.

