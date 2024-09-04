Keyshawn “The Businessman” Davis is closing in on a world title shot, but first, he must defend his home turf. The lightweight contender and U.S. Olympic silver medalist will face Argentina-born puncher Gustavo Lemos in the 10-round main event on Friday, Nov. 8, at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

In the world championship co-feature, WBO welterweight king Brian Norman Jr. will defend his crown against Puerto Rican puncher Derrieck Cuevas.

The undercard will feature the other members of “DB3.” Keyshawn’s older brother, rising junior welterweight Kelvin “Night Night” Davis (13-0, 7 KOs), fights Yeis Solano (15-3, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Keyshawn’s younger brother, U.S. Olympic Trials champion Keon Davis, will make his pro debut in a four-round welterweight contest.

The entire Davis-Lemos card will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.