Weights from Montreal Arthur Biyarslanov 139.6 vs. Tamas Kiliti 139.1

(NABF super lightweight title) Imam Khataev 175 vs. Ezequiel Maderna 174.5

Mary Spencer 153.4 vs. Naomi Mannes 153.3

Christopher Guerrero 146.7 vs. Courtney Pennington 145.7

Jhon Orobio 138.7 vs. Joel Manriquez 139.3

Avery Martin Duval 134.8 vs. Jesus Daneff 133.3

Wilkens Mathieu 171.5 vs. Rolando Mansilla 171

Moreno Fendero 167.6 vs. Carlos Ronner 167.5 Venue: Casino de Montreal

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

TV: ESPN+ Keyshawn Davis returns Nov 9 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.