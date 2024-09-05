The WBO Championship Committee has ordered negotiations for a WBO mandatory featherweight clash between current world champion Rafael Espinoza and #1 rated former champion Robeisy Ramirez. The camps have 15 days to reach an agreement or a purse bid proceeding will be ordered with a minimum bid of $150,000. This bout is a rematch, with Espinoza having dethroned Ramirez for the title by majority decision back in December.

Like this: Like Loading...