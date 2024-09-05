The WBO Championship Committee has ordered negotiations for a WBO mandatory featherweight clash between current world champion Rafael Espinoza and #1 rated former champion Robeisy Ramirez. The camps have 15 days to reach an agreement or a purse bid proceeding will be ordered with a minimum bid of $150,000. This bout is a rematch, with Espinoza having dethroned Ramirez for the title by majority decision back in December.
This is a fight to get excited about.
The first fight was one of the best of last year. They’ve both had a fight since then – time to run it back.
Most definitely! This is going to be a classic. If they stick to the same script. Ramirez is going to have to start early.