Unbeaten super lightweights Adam Azim (11-0, 8 KOs) and former world title challenger Ohara ‘Two Tanks’ Davies (25-3, 18 KOs) are set for a clash on Saturday, October 19th at The Copper Box Arena in London, presented by BOXXER, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Adam Azim: “I’ve known Ohara Davies for many years. I respect him and what he’s achieved in the sport but when we meet in the ring, he’s just another opponent and another step on my journey to the top. He’s a good fighter. I think our styles will make for an exciting fight but there’s only going to be one outcome. I’m ready to make a statement and show everybody that I’m ready for the biggest names in the division.”

Ohara Davies: “It’s a shame that I have to hand him his first defeat. No needle, no hate, I want us to go back to our families happy and healthy after the fight. But this is where it all changes for him. I’m sorry Adam. This is where it ends.”