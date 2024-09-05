By Joe Koizumi

Undamaged and unbruised, “The Monster” Naoya Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) is going to be a fighting champion. He will again defend his undisputed 122-pund belts here on Christmas—Christmas Eve or Boxing Day. His promoter and ex-world 105-pound champ Hideyuki Ohashi, 59, admitted Naoya’s schedule on the press conference on Wednesday at Ohashi Gym in Yokohama.

“I’ve had definitely no damage. As I had my last fight of indigestion and incomplete combustion, I wish to go forward to my next in December.” Between Inoue and Ohashi it seemed that they agreed to go and fight in Las Vegas next year, as Top Rank CEO Bob Arum mentioned from the ring on Tuesday.

Who’s next? Either Sam Goodman (IBF, WBO mandatory challenger) or Murodjon Akhmadaliev (WBA compulsory contender).

When asked by a pressman about a possibility of encountering fast-rising compatriot WBO bantam ruler Junto Nakatani, The Monster smilingly said, “Before he moves up to fight me, he will have to face my brother Takuma (current WBA bantam ruler) to conquer the 118-pound category. That’s not easy because Takuma will be a very tough opposition and a thick wall for Nakatani.”

Anyway it must be very rare now that all the bantam and super bantam belts are currently held by the Japanese contestants. In the end of the prosperous year for Japan, The Monster (whose mark only in world title bouts is 23-0, 21 KOs) will appear again and this time will demonstrate his destructive power, hopefully. Naoya, who has scored nine consecutive knockouts, is eager to extend his KO streak to ten. Ten is a fortunate number for Japanese people.