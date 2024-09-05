Puerto Rico’s iconic Coca-Cola Music Hall will make history as it hosts its first-ever boxing event on Friday, October 18, as Salita Promotions presents “Big Time Boxing – Puerto Rico” streamed live and worldwide on DAZN.

“Puerto Rico has been the cradle of boxing greatness for generations, producing some of the greatest stars the sport has ever seen,” said Dmitriy Salita, president of Salita Promotions. “I am excited to partner with PR Best and 21 Events to develop and discover the next superstars ready to emerge from this great island.”

The fight card, featuring up to eight matches, will be revealed in the coming days.