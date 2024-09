Weights from Orlando, Florida By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox Kevin Brown 139.8 vs. John Bauza 139.4

Hendri Cedeno 141 vs. Enriko Gogokhia 142

Yoelvis Gomez 159.2 vs. Diego Ferreira 159.2

Carlos Lebron 118 vs. Luis Quiles 117.4

Antraveous Ingram 153.2 vs. Cruse Stewart 154

Bree Howling 119 vs. Beata Dudek 118

Nat Dove 117 vs.Wendy Villegas 115.6

Harley Mederos 134.4 vs. Nikoli Buzolin 134.2 Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, Florida

Promoter: BoxLab

Biyarslanov, Khataev remain unbeaten Salita Promotions invades Puerto Rico

