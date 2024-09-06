Undefeated NABF super lightweight champion Arthur Biyarslanov (16-0, 14 KOs) against previously unbeaten late sub Tamas Kiliti (10-1, 6 KOs) on Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Biyarslanov dropped Kiliti twice in round one and once at the end of round two. The bout was finally stopped after a fourth knockdown in round three. Time was 1:38.

Unbeaten NABF light heavyweight champion Imam Khataev (8-0, 8 KOs) pounded on game Ezequiel Maderna (31-13, 21 KOs) until Maderna took a knee in round seven. Time was :45.

In a clash for the vacant WBA interim female super welterweight title, hometown hero Mary Spencer (9-2, 6 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Naomi Mannes (7-3-1, 4 KOs). Close fight with the 39-year-old Spencer scoring a questionable tenth round knockdown in a 96-93 3x win. This was Spencer’s third attempt to win a world title.