Heavyweight prospects Jeamie TKV (6-1, 3 KOs) and Franklin Ignatius (6-0-1, 1 KO) collide in an all-British heavyweight battle on Saturday, October 19th at the Copper Box Arena in London, presented by BOXXER, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Jeamie TKV: “I’m back and ready for violence. I’ve already beaten Franklin once in the amateurs and now I’m going to do it again in the pros.”

Franklin Ignatius: “Jeamie beat me by one point in the amateurs. I’m looking to avenge that defeat…and I’m confident that I’ll win.”

This is the first in a series of undercard fights to be confirmed for the super lightweight showdown between Adam Azim and Ohara Davies