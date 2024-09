Unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher has sustained an undisclosed injury and his September 28 clash with Andriy Rudenko at London’s Copper Box Arena, is cancelled.

But save the date.

Matchroom has announced a new DAZN steam to take place the same night at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England. In the main event, Rhiannon Dixon makes the first defense of her WBO female lightweight title against Terri Harper.