Okolie-Lerena going to purse bid The World Boxing Council has been notified that the mandatory fight between WBC bridgerweight champion Lawrence Okolie and interim champion Kevin Lerena could not be agreed upon. Therefore a purse bid will be held on September 20 in London, England. Roy Jones Jr Exclusive Interview Romford Bull injured, fight off Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

