By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Boxing was back at the “War Grounds” as local undefeated WBO #1 super middleweight Diego Pacheco (22-0 18 KOs) of Los Angeles made a statement in knocking out the always durable Maciej Sulecki (32-3, 12 KOs) of Poland in the sixth in headlining on DAZN from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Firing away the jab in the opening round, Pacheco boxed and kept Sulecki at a distance. Pacheco kept pumping the jab and boxed patiently in round two as Sulecki pressed and looked to work his way in. Sulecki slipped to start round three and pressed, Pacheco continued to work the jab and began to let go of the right hand. Continuing to box in the fourth, Pacheco stuck to the plan as Sulecki kept going forward, Pacheco peppered away with the jab and follow up with the right as Sulecki kept pressing.

Stepping up the pace, Pacheco hurt Sulecki late in the fifth round and followed up with powerful right hands as the Polish fights was saved by the bell. A crunching left hook to the body by Pacheco did it in the sixth as Sulecki hit canvas and referee Ray Corona reached a ten count at 54 seconds of the sixth.

* * *

In the super featherweight co-feature bout Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez (28-1 28 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico stopped veteran Miguel Marriaga (31-8, 26 KOs) of Columbia. Nunez was cautious in the opening round as he used his jab and kept Marriaga at a distance. A hard right by Nunez nearly sent Marriaga through the ring as the Mexican scored the knockdown in the fourth. Nunez pounded away in the fifth as Marriaga was still up on his feet backing away. A crunching body shot by Nunez dropped Marriaga to his knees in the closing seconds of the round as Marriaga was up in finishing the round. However Marriaga’s corner had seen enough as they stopped the fight at the end of round six.

* * *

WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight champion Arturo Cardenas (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Sahuayo de Morelos, Michoacan, Mexico won a hard fought split decision over fellow Mexican Jesus Arechiga (21-2, 15 KOs) of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico. Studying each other to begin the bout, Cardenas and Arechiga jabbed in the opening round. The action picked up in the second as Cardenas and Arechiga let their hands go. Cardenas connected with a combination early in the third and boxed well as Arechiga stalked and chased. Connecting with hard punches in the fourth, Cardenas was poised boxing as Arechiga pressed, Cardenas responded with a counter combination following up to the body. The fight was momentarily halted in the fifth as Arechiga connected with a low blow, Cardenas worked as Arechica continued to press.

In the sixth round, Cardenas connected with a hard right and countered to body, Arechiga stood busy. Cardenas was on the receiving end of another low blow in the seventh as the referee issued Arechiga a warning. Cardenas came back fighting and connected with another right in backing Arechiga. There appeared to be another low blow in the eighth as the referee told Arechiga to pick em up, Cardenas continued to stay busy despite being on the receiving end of the low blow. Pressing the action late in the fight, Cardenas had all the momentum in backing and keeping Arechiga at close quarters. Cardenas and Arechica wasted no time in going at each other to begin the tenth and final round. There was no holding back from neither Arechica or Cardenas in going the distance as the crowd showed their appreciation after the final bell.

After completing ten rounds the judges scored the bout 98-92, Cardenas, 96-94 Arechiga and 96-94 for Cardenas.

* * *

Britain’s Chev ‘C4’ Clarke, (10-0, 7 KOs) won a tough majority decision over Efetobor Apochi (12-3, 12 KOs) of Texas by way of Nigeria went the distance ten rounds in retaining his WBA Intercontinental cruiserweight title. Off to a slow start, Clarke and Apochi measured and sized one another with the jab in the opening round. Picking up the pace in the second, Clarke and Apochi began to let their hands go a little. From the third on, it was a tactical fight as Clarke and Apochi were selective in their approach.

Things began to get interesting as in the sixth, Apochi pressed Clarke, backing him and landed some thudding rights. Apochi kept pressing and backing Clarke in the seventh behind the jab but Clarke countered effectively. Clarke staggred Apochi in the eighth and continued to attack as Apochi was able to hang on and make it to the end of the round. In the ninth, Clarke boxed effective throughout the round but in the closing seconds of the round round Apochi connected with a hard right hand that staggered Clarke as he was saved by the bell from a potential knockdown or further attack. The tenth and final round, Clarke jabbed as Apochi was hammering away.

After completing ten rounds the judges scored the bout 98-92, 97-93 and 95-95.

* * *

Ginny Fuchs (4-0, 1 KOs) won the WBC interim super flyweight over Adelaida Ruiz (16-1-1 8 KOs) winning a split decision, in opening the DAZN stream. Meeting the center at the opening bell Ruiz and Fuchs did not hold back. In the second, Ruiz landed solid counters as Fuchs aggressive worked her way in. Continuing to go at one another in the third, Fuchs and Ruiz worked at close quarters. Fuchs displayed the hand speed in the fourth as Ruiz shot the jab and traded. At the halfway point in the fifth, Fuchs let her hands go as Ruiz kept coming behind the jab and countering with left hooks.

Fuchs outworked Ruiz in the sixth as Ruiz was limited in the round. Attacking in the seventh, Fuchs found a rhythm and went at Ruiz but Ruiz countered to the body and kept coming. Late in the eighth, excahnging in the center Fuchs and Ruiz kept letting their hands go. In the ninth with the fight in the air, Fuchs stood busy as Ruiz was selective and connecting effectively. The tenth and final round saw both Fuchs and Ruiz fighting with urgency as it was anyone’s fight.

After ten rounds of boxing the judges scored the bout 100-90 Fuchs, 97-93, and. 97-93 for Fuchs. Fuchs suffered a thumb injury during the first round of the fight.

* * *

In a mild upset, Alejandro Frias (16-10-2 7, 7 KOs) of Mexico won a unanimous decision over Fabian ‘Zurdo’ Rojo (9-1, 7 KO’s) of Phoenix. Frias got Rojo’s attention in round two connecting with a series of thudding right hands and then sent Rojo to the canvas. Frias score another knockdown in the fourth as he connected with the right hand once again. The rugged Mexican veteran Frias was too savvy for the young prospect in going the distance and handing Rojo his first defeat. All three judges score the fight, 58-54.

* * *

Local super flyweight Alex Gueche (6-0, 5 KOs) of Long Beach went the distance six rounds with David Vargas (8-5-2, 5 KOs) in winning a decision. Gueche got straight to business as he floored Vargas in the opening seconds of the fight. Things got a little rough in the fifth as both Gueche and Vargas feet got tangled as the two fighters fell. Gueche was busy throughout the fight outworking Vargas and pulling off the unanimous decision win. All three judges scored the bout 60-53.

* * *

In the opening bout from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, super lightweight Criztec Bazaldua (6-0 1 KOs) of Los Angeles won hard fought unanimous decision over Kyle Erwin (7-3 3 KOs) of Oceanside, California. Exchanging in the second, a short left by Bazuldua dropped Erwin to a knee as the southpaw Bazaldua scored a knockdown. Erwin was aggressive throughout the fight as Bazaldua boxed and worked effectively behind the jab in working his way to the decision win. All three judges scored the bout 60-53.