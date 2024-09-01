Unbeaten super lightweight Cain Sandoval (14-0, 12 KOs) scored an impressive sixth round KO against Romero Duno (26-6, 20 KOs) on Saturday night at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California. A right hand to the body in round six floored Duno for the count. Time was 1:59.

Fighting for the first time in the United States, middleweight Sadriddin Akhmedov (14-0, 12 KOs) knocked out Antonio Todd (17-11, 9 KOs) in the first round of their scheduled eight rounder.

Fighting for the first time in nine months, light heavyweight powerhouse Umar Dzambekov (9-0, 6 KOs) stopped Eddie Ortiz (13-1-2, 5 KOs) in the fourth round.