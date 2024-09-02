By Boxing Bob Newman

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, there wasn’t a more exciting light heavyweight contender to sling leather in the ring and grace the TV screens of boxing fans around the world than Alvaro “Yaqui” Lopez. The superbly conditioned, “blood and guts” Lopez fought for the light heavyweight title four times and once for the cruiserweight title, losing each time, while gaining the respect and admiration of his opponents as well as boxing fans everywhere.

Lopez faced a who’s who of champions and contenders: John Conteh, Victor Galindez (twice), Matthew Saad Muhammad (twice), Carlos DeLeon, Mike Rossman, James Scott, Michael Spinks, S.T. Gordon, Bash Ali (twice), Tony Mundine, Jesse Burnett (4 X), Mike Quarry, Andy Kendall and Lonnie Bennett, while amassing a final record of 61-13, 39 KOs.