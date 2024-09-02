A logistical issue has forced Marcos Villasana to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Arthur Biyarslanov on Thursday night. The NABF super lightweight champion will now defend his title against Hungarian champion Tamas Kiliti (10-0, 6 KOs )in a battle of undefeated fighters. The event will take place in front of a sold-out crowd at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal and will also be broadcast on Punching Grace and ESPN+.

“The opponent may change, but the goal remains the same,” commented Arthur Biyarslanov (15-0, 13 KOs), ranked 25th in the world by the WBC at 140 lbs, as he prepares for his first NABF title defense.