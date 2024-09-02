By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
“Monster” Naoya Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs), undisputed world super bantamweight champion, scaled in at the 122-pound class limit, while Irish challenger TJ Doheny (26-4, 20 KOs) weighed in a half pounder lighter at 121.5 pounds.
The undercard weigh-in results were as follows:
WBO bantamweight title bout
Yoshiki Takei (9-0, 8 KOs) 117.75
vs. Daigo Higa (21-2-1, 19 KOs) 117.75
WBA super lightweight eliminator for #1
Ismael Barroso (25-4-2, 23 KOs) 140
vs. Andy Hiraoka (23-0, 18 KOs) 140
OPBF, WBO AP welterweight title bout
Jin Sasaki (17-1-1, 16 KOs) 146.25
vs. Qamil Balla (15-1-1, 8 KOs) 147
Japanese super bantamweight title bout
Toshiki Shimomachi (18-1-3, 12 KOs) 121.75
vs. Ryuya Tsugawa (13-1, 9 KOs) 122
The officials of the title bouts and the eliminator are as follows:
Undisputed super bantamweight title bout
Referee Bence Kovacs (Hungary, WBO); Judges David Sutherland (US, WBC), Robert Hoyle (US, WBA), Pawel Kardyni (Poland, IBF); Supervisors Kevin Noone (Ireland, WBC), Jose Oliver Gomez (Panama, WBA), Ben Keilty (Australia, IBF), Leon Panoncillo (US, WBO)
WBO bantamweight title bout
Referee Katsuhiko Nakamura (Japan); Judges Masakazu Murase (Japan), Edward Ligas (Philippines), Danrex Tapdasan (Philippines); Supervisor Tsuyoshi Yasukochi (Japan)
WBA super lightweight eliminator
Referee: Christopher Young (US); Judges Robert Hoyle (US), Jeremy Hayes (Canada), Leszek Jankowiak (Poland); Supervisor Jose Oliver Gomez (Panama)
Promoter: Ohashi Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions
TV: Lemino in Japan, ESPN+ in US
_