Boxlab Promotions and Warriors Boxing have announced that middleweight prospect Yoelvis Gomez (7-1, 6 KOs) from Havana, Cuba, will face off against Diego Ferreira (11-2, 7 KOs) from Curitiba, Brazil, in an eight-rounder on MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 8 card. The event is set for this Friday, September 6, at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, and will be broadcast live globally on DAZN.

