Boxlab Promotions and Warriors Boxing have announced that middleweight prospect Yoelvis Gomez (7-1, 6 KOs) from Havana, Cuba, will face off against Diego Ferreira (11-2, 7 KOs) from Curitiba, Brazil, in an eight-rounder on MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 8 card. The event is set for this Friday, September 6, at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, and will be broadcast live globally on DAZN.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.