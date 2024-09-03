September 3, 2024
Boxing Results

WBA #9 Shimomachi defeats Tsugawa

Keeps Japanese 122lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

WBA#9, WBC#10 elongated southpaw Toshiki Shimomachi (19-1-3, 12 KOs), 121.75, had a tough time but defeated up-and-coming challenger Ryuya Tsugawa (13-2, 9 KOs), 122, by a unanimous decision (96-93 twice, 97-92) to retain his Japanese national super bantam belt on Tuesday at Ariake Arena, Tokyo. The 5’10” lanky champ made good use of his advantageous height and reach, and made himself a difficult target for the hard-punching challenger to catch up with. Shimomachi was leading on points after the fifth on the open scoring system: identically 49-46. Tsugawa, however, caught him with a left hook followed by a solid right, dropping Shimomachi midway in round eight. But the lefty champ survived the last two sessions and barely kept his national title.

WBO#3 Sasaki halts Balla
Yoelvis returns Friday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>