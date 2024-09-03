Keeps OPBF, WBO AP 147lb belts

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Free-swinging WBO#3, WBC#5, WBA#4, IBF#4 Jin Sasaki (18-1-1, 17 KOs), 146.25, kept his OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific welterweight belts as he decked muscular Australian Qamil Balla (15-2-1, 8 KOs), 147, twice and finally blasted him out at 0:52 of the seventh round on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Sasaki pressed the action with his whirlwind attack from the start, and dropped Balla with a vicious left hook in round three. They mixed it up in the close quarter and swapped roundhouse blows, but Jin had the upper hand over the fading Qamil. The fatal seventh witnessed Sasaki pin him to the ropes and swam over him with his favorite left hooks, decking him again to prompt the referee Someya’s halt.