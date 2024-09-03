By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (coming soon)

Unbeaten southpaw Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs), 140, impressively acquired the right of the WBA 140-pound mandatory challenge against Jose Valenzuela, as he kept outjabbing WBA interim champ Ismael Barroso (25-5-2, 23 KOs), 140, from Venezuela, floored him three times and halted him at 2:58 of the ninth round on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. The younger, taller and faster Andy kept sticking and moving to frustrate the older Venezuelan, 41, who kept stalking the Fancy Dan. Andy, thirteen years his junior at 28, sent him to the deck with a countering southpaw right hook in the sixth, and finally accelerated his attack to deck him twice more in the fatal ninth. For Andy it was an impressive victory over the dangerous hard-puncher Barroso, whose interim belt wasn’t at stake. The referee was Christopher Young.