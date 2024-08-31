By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
We saw a press conference of the forthcoming quintuple event today (Saturday) in Yokohama, Japan. All were eloquent, so this reporter summarizes their confident comments. Top Rank CEO Bob Arum was in attendance, saying he would highly expect a great show.
Undisputed world super bantamweight title bout
Naoya “Monster” Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs, Japan):
“I’m in tiptop shape after strenuous training for months since my victory over Luis Nery this May. I’ll never take Doheny lightly as he is a well-experienced strong fighter that I respect. It won’t be an easy fight for me.”
TJ Doheny (26-4, 20 KOs, Ireland, residing in Australia):
“I’m in perfect condition and am happy to be here to make history. I know Inoue is a very excellent boxer. I respect him, but I have a strong determination to regain the world junior feather belt.”
_
* * *
WBO world bantamweight title bout
Yoshiki Takei (9-0, 8 KOs, Japan, former K-1 champion):
“This is my first defense since I dethroned Jason Moloney last May. I know Higa is a hard-punching ex-world champion, but I’ll knock him out.”
Daigo Higa (21-2-1, 19 KOs, Japan):
“I’m in great shape. I’m more experienced than Takei and show the difference of career to win back the belt.”
* * *
WBA super lightweight eliminator for #1
Ismael Barroso (25-4-2, 23 KOs, Venezuela):
“I’m very fit physically and mentally. It will become a great spectacle by hard-punchers. Andy is a good boxer, but I’ll finish him.”
Andy Hiraoka (23-0, 18 KOs, Japan):
“My condition is great after good training for months. Barroso is a very dangerous hard-hitter, but it is me that will be victorious.”
* * *
OPBF/WBO AP welterweight title bout
Jun Sasaki (17-1-1, 16 KOs, Japan):
“I’ll be the very first world welterweight champion out of Japan. I’m aware of Balla’s strength with his great muscles. I wish to entertain customers and media watchers.”
Qamil Balla (15-1-1, 8 KOs, Japan):
“I’m happy to fight on the same show with “Monster” Inoue. I’ve had a very good condition, and you can expect a great fight with young and strong Sasaki.”
* * *
This deluxe show at Ariake Arena (the capacity of which is 15,000) will be presented by Ohashi Promotions.
TV: Lemino in Japan; ESPN+ in US.
Barroso only looks about 50 years old!!!!!
I noticed that to.
I realize that the Irishman is number two ranked in the WBO. But for me the only question is since he has never been stopped, can he go the distance. Sam Goodman is number one in the IBF and WBO. Why could not this be the title fight made, he also defeated the Irishman. Perhpas they gave GOODMAN some standing down money, though I don’t think so. Rather dissapointing.
Goodman just fought a few weeks ago and broke his hand in that fight, I believe. This fight should have been with MJ who is the WBA’s mandatory.
The main event is what it is, but there’re some really fun fights on this card. Takeru – Higa should be bombs away. Hiraoka is a very good prospect and, clearly by his last fight, Barroso still has something left and Jin Sasaki is all-action. That guy throws bombs the entire fight. He had a fight a few years ago, ended in a draw – had to be one of the best six round fight I’ve ever seen. If you enjoy someone like Mbilli, you’ll love Sasaki.
People are quick to dismiss this fight but this is a legit former champion and a top tier contender. He is the best opponent at the weight that was open to the fight and was accepted as a challenger by the belts. This is 200,000 times a better fight than the Shakur fight recently announced. This is a tough dude that is used to fighting in Japan, used to being the underdog, and used to upsetting the apple cart. Smart money is obviously on Inoue domination, but that would be the case against everyone in the division.
Is Tank still calling out Monster?
Tank, where you at? Plenty of opps for you at 135
and 140.
Yeah, Tank should drop down to 122.
Barroso first fought in colosseum of Rome
This will be a early morning execution
doheny is going to win bet the underdog this irishman dont quit, inoue is going to struggle
I hope doheny comes out well and safe from this brutal fight!