By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

We saw a press conference of the forthcoming quintuple event today (Saturday) in Yokohama, Japan. All were eloquent, so this reporter summarizes their confident comments. Top Rank CEO Bob Arum was in attendance, saying he would highly expect a great show.

Undisputed world super bantamweight title bout

Naoya “Monster” Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs, Japan):

“I’m in tiptop shape after strenuous training for months since my victory over Luis Nery this May. I’ll never take Doheny lightly as he is a well-experienced strong fighter that I respect. It won’t be an easy fight for me.”

TJ Doheny (26-4, 20 KOs, Ireland, residing in Australia):

“I’m in perfect condition and am happy to be here to make history. I know Inoue is a very excellent boxer. I respect him, but I have a strong determination to regain the world junior feather belt.”

_



* * *

WBO world bantamweight title bout

Yoshiki Takei (9-0, 8 KOs, Japan, former K-1 champion):

“This is my first defense since I dethroned Jason Moloney last May. I know Higa is a hard-punching ex-world champion, but I’ll knock him out.”

Daigo Higa (21-2-1, 19 KOs, Japan):

“I’m in great shape. I’m more experienced than Takei and show the difference of career to win back the belt.”

* * *

WBA super lightweight eliminator for #1

Ismael Barroso (25-4-2, 23 KOs, Venezuela):

“I’m very fit physically and mentally. It will become a great spectacle by hard-punchers. Andy is a good boxer, but I’ll finish him.”

Andy Hiraoka (23-0, 18 KOs, Japan):

“My condition is great after good training for months. Barroso is a very dangerous hard-hitter, but it is me that will be victorious.”

* * *

OPBF/WBO AP welterweight title bout

Jun Sasaki (17-1-1, 16 KOs, Japan):

“I’ll be the very first world welterweight champion out of Japan. I’m aware of Balla’s strength with his great muscles. I wish to entertain customers and media watchers.”

Qamil Balla (15-1-1, 8 KOs, Japan):

“I’m happy to fight on the same show with “Monster” Inoue. I’ve had a very good condition, and you can expect a great fight with young and strong Sasaki.”

* * *

This deluxe show at Ariake Arena (the capacity of which is 15,000) will be presented by Ohashi Promotions.

TV: Lemino in Japan; ESPN+ in US.