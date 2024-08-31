Terence Crawford has decided to remain as champion in the super welterweight division of the World Boxing Association (WBA), and vacate his welterweight belt. Crawford’s decision will leave Eimantas Stanionis as the only WBA welterweight champion.
Also, David Morell formally informed the WBA that he will vacate his super middleweight belt to remain as champion in the light heavyweight category.
I really like Morrell and think he was arguably the best fighter at 168, but it’s curious how he’s just handed the WBA belt where ever he goes. Now by beating Radijove Kaladzic, he’s the WBA “regular” Champion. Whatever happened to- in order to be the champion, you have to beat the champion? Not saying he wouldn’t, but so far, he hasn’t.
I think Norman jr also became champion by the way of fax
Yet another example of sanctioning madness, corruption and dishonesty.
There’s sanctioning madness in all the organizations, but the WBA is shamelessly the worst. They definitely have a strong biased towards latin fighters, especially Cuban and Venezuelans. They just somehow insert these guys as champions. They will invent a title for them if one isn’t available. David Morrell became the WBA supermiddleweight champion in 2020 by beating a guy named Lennox Allen for the vacant title. Allen had a good record by but no means was deserving of challenging for a world title. There are tons of similar examples of how WBA fighters captured their belts. At the end of the day though, the boxing public recognizes who the real champions are, whether or not they even have one of the alphabet belts.
Not his fault but the corrupt belt organizations creating excessive meaningless titles to generate more revenue.
No, definitely not his fault. I love the way Morrell fights. His skill set has dwarfed everyone he’s fought so far. Moving up to Lightheavy, he sacrifices some of the physical advantages he had at 168, but should still shine up there as well. Big question mark if he he can bang with Bivol and Beterbiev. That’s what makes boxing fun.
Fans don’t give a rip about belts. They just want to see good fights. Morell vs Beterbiev would be a
great fight. Crawford vs Tszyu/Fundora/Ortiz also
great fights. Alphabet schmalphabet who cares.
I am not a fan of Crawford fighting at 154, and I hope he retires. I highly doubt Canelo/Crawford will happen, so Crawford needs to get that out of his head as a last, great boxing journey ($$$$).
Since it looks like Crawford is staying in the game a little bit longer, then he should fight the winner of Ortiz/Bohachuk II or the winner of a healthy Tszyu/
Fundora II – if such fights occur. Otherwise, I have no problems with Fundora/Crawford.
Ideally, to get more physically settled at 154, Crawford should fight Lubin first and then fight a final time against one of the winners between Ortiz/Bohachuk II or Fundora/Tszyu II. No Crawford/Madrimov rematch.
When is Jesus Ramos returning to the mix?.
