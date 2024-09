Weights from Chumash Cain Sandoval 140.6 vs. Romero Duno 139.8

Sadriddin Akhmedov 159.4 vs. Antonio Todd 158.8

Umar Dzambekov 178 vs. Edward Jeramie Ortiz 177.8

Daniel Robles 125.4 vs. Jonathan Almacen 126

Angel Carrillo 121.6 vs. Josaphat Navarro 121.4 Venue: Chumash Casino Resort, Santa Ynez, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

