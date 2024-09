DAZN Weights from Los Angeles Diego Pacheco 168 vs. Maciej Sulecki 167.4

Eduardo Nunez 133 vs. Miguel Marriaga 131.8

Arturo Cardenas 121.2 vs. Jesus Arechiga 122

Chev Clarke 199.8 vs. Efetobor Apochi 199.2

Adelaida Ruiz 113.6 vs. Ginny Fuchs 114.4

Fabian Rojo 145.8 vs. Alejandro Frias 146.4

Criztec Bazaldua 140 vs. Kyle Erwin 140.8

Alex Gueche 115.8 vs. David Vargas 116 Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Promoter: Matchroom

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

