WBA #15 cruiserweight Aleksei Papin (18-1, 17 KOs) scored an impressive fifth round KO against former world title challenger Felix Valera (23-5, 20 KOs) on Friday night at the Ice Arena in Cherepovets, Russia.

44-year-old former heavyweight title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (36-22-2, 20 KOs) won a four round majority decision over Sean Turner (12-5, 8 KOs).