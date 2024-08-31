August 31, 2024
Boxing Results

Papin stops Valera; Kingpin wins

WBA #15 cruiserweight Aleksei Papin (18-1, 17 KOs) scored an impressive fifth round KO against former world title challenger Felix Valera (23-5, 20 KOs) on Friday night at the Ice Arena in Cherepovets, Russia.

44-year-old former heavyweight title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (36-22-2, 20 KOs) won a four round majority decision over Sean Turner (12-5, 8 KOs).

    • Bro, the dude has made a living for his family through boxing. Meds a professional through and through. He’s attained more as a fighter than most will at anything. Respect.

      • He also turned his back on his country.
        His patronym is Vladimirovich, in honor of Putin.
        Kevin Johnson is a traitor.

  • I saw Johnson spar during his prime. He had one of the best jabs I’d seen since Larry Holmes. Too bad he didn’t use it when it counted

    • The guy has fought everyone. He lost to all the big names, but you can’t ever accuse him of running scared. He’s like an older version of Derek Chisora. 44 years old and still trucking…

