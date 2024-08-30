Unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) will look to extend his explosive knockout streak when he takes on experienced Andriy Rudenko (36-7, 22 KOs) at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday September 28, live worldwide on DAZN. The hugely popular 25-year-old Fisher aims to build on his sensational one-round destruction of Croatia’s Alen Babic last time out in East London as he locks horns with Rudenko in a scheduled ten-round contest.

There’s also women’s world title action on the card as Rhiannon Dixon makes the first defense of her WBO lightweight world title against domestic rival Terri Harper in what promises to be an electric all-British match-up.