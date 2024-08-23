By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Akihiko Honda of Teiken Promotions on Thursday announced seven world title bouts to take place in a couple of days at the same Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, as follows:

October 13, Sunday

WBA 118lb title bout

Takuma Inoue vs. Seiya Tsutsumi

WBC 112lb title bout for the vacant belt

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Cristofer Rosales

WBA 112lb title bout

Seigo Yuri Akui vs. Thananchai Charunphak

WBO 108lb title bout for the vacant belt

Shokichi Ishida vs. Jairo Noriega

October 14, Monday

WBC 118lb title bout

Junto Nakatani vs. Tasana Salapat

WBO 115lb title bout

Kosei Tanaka vs. Phumelele Cafu

WBO 112lb title bout

Anthony Olascuaga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez

WBO Asia Pacific 118lb title bout for the vacant belt

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Gerwin Asilo

TV: Amazon Prime Video in Japan; ESPN+ in US

Is it possible to stage no less than seven world title goes in just two days under recession? Yes, Teiken can.

_

