By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

In just eighty-nine seconds a trick happened. In quest of the vacant WBO Asia Pacific 130-pound belt Kai Watanabe (13-1-1, 7 KOs), 130, scored a shocking stoppage of previously unbeaten Toshihiro Suzuki (5-1, 4 KOs; amateur mark 82-22), 130, at 1:29 of the opening session in a scheduled twelve on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Toshihiro, the younger brother of former OPBF lightweight champ Masahiro Suzuki (10-2-1, 7 KOs), maintained the pressure from the start, but Watanabe furiously fought back by throwing a fusillade of non-punches. As he stopped punching, Suzuki began his retaliation, when the taller and younger Watanabe landed a vicious countering left hook to the face. Down he went with his back to the canvas. The ref didn’t bother counting over the completely flattened loser, who was carried out of the ring on a stretcher.

Promoter: Shisei Promtions.

