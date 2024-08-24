Former IBO super lightweight world champion and former IBF world title challenger Jermias Ponce (32-1, 21 KOs) of Argentina decisioned countryman Alexis Nahuel Torres (12-8-1, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the Club Social y Deportivo El Porvenir, Quilmes, Argentina. Ponce dropped the tricky southpaw Torres in round one but Torres was game and fought to the end. The official scores were 98-91 twice and 99-90. Ponce fought valiantly last year in his world title fight loss to then-world champion Subriel Matias.
