Kris Lawrence (Heavyweight Factory Promotions) presented pro boxing Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywood, Florida. The main event saw unbeaten former amateur stand-out and unbeaten super featherweight prospect Yosdiel Napoles (6-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba beat previously unbeaten compatriot Frank Zaldivar (5-1, 3 KOs) by 10 round unanimous decision. Napoles dropped Zaldivar three times in route to retaining his WBC silver international title and won the WBA Continental america gold title.

The debut of twins Andrey (1-0, 1 KO) and Ari Bonilla (1-0) was a historic one with each debuting and winning titles in their debuts scheduled for 10 round bouts. Bantamweight Adrey stopped veteran Wilner Soto (24-17, 13 KOs) of Colombia in round 4. Super flyweight Ari unanimously decisioned Adrian Ibarra (7-3, 2 KOs). Both Bonilla won WBC and WBA regional titles.