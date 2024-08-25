Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

NABF VP Joanna Aguilar explained the lack of an election this year due to a resolution passed during the COVID pandemic in which two years were essentially lost, save some fights “in the bubble.”

President Duane Ford then took the mic in a move, as he said, “To be totally transparent.” “I’m slowing down. While this has been the greatest experience of my life, it will be my last convention as president. I’ll likely be out by the first of the year.” This announcement was met with a thunderous, respectful standing ovation.

Judge David Sutherland delivered the judges seminar at the outset of the morning session.

The Code of Conduct & Ethics was reviewed.

No betting on boxing

Officials can decline an assignment if there is a conflict in being close to a fighter or their family

No drinking, gambling in public within 24 hours of the show

Do not ask for anything of value (tickets, meals, banners, gloves, etc).

Unified Rules

No standing eight count (except if ropes hold a fighter up)

No three knockdown rule

A knocked down fighter cannot be saved by the bell

various rules concerning fouls- both accidental or otherwise, were discussed with some based on type of foul, whether or not bout continues, what round it is, etc. NABF rules can be consulted for more detail.

Why Don’t I Get More Assignments?

Contacting the promoter

Comments made at ringside

Photos with promoters & fighters

Being consistent in your scoring

Pulled from an assignment (personal

Participate in remote scoring

Don’t be a fan

Stay out of the politics of boxing

Don’t be seen with promoters, fighters and managers

Ringside Etiquette

No meals at ringside

No Alcohol

Medication

Being prepared – “Anything can happen”

Dress professionally

Inspect ringside seat for obstructions

No phone use

Recognize fighter and corner

Being ringside 1 hour early or more

No talking while in judges seat

Liking or disliking fighters

Sign scorecards – 2 or more pens

Minor/major fights are equal

Judge with eyes, not heart

Basic Guidelines

A. Concentration

B. Method of scoring

C. Non-bias

D. Damage

E. Difficulty of Boxing Officials

Difference Between Good & Championship Caliber Judges?

Major key- concentration Recognizing & using scoring criteria properly Non-bias Knowing which fighter won the round & by how much

Scoring criteria along with a look at the new WBC scorecards was then reviewed.

Point deductions by the ref, extreme moderate or close designations for winning the round, knockdowns, all have boxes for marking on the scorecards.

Judges In Agreement Statistics

Rounds 1-4 50%

Rounds 5-9 70%

Rounds 10-12 50%

Rounds 11-12 46%

Round 12 42%

Misconception of Scoring Criteria

Boxer had momentum at end of round

Boxer took the round off

Boxer was the harder puncher

Boxer threw more punches

Boxer was aggressor by moving forward

Boxer was cut

That was boxer’s best round

Boxer walks through opponent’s punches

After a short break, the always interesting video review then ensued. Many rounds were screened for the attendees, chosen for their likeliness to embody a close, moderate, decisive or extreme decisive round.

Resolution On Scoring Knockdowns

It is mandatory to score 10-8.in a round where a fighter is knocked down, unless there is an unquestionable dominance by the fighter who was knocked down. Only then can the round be scored 10-9 for the fighter who scored the knockdown.

Lunch was from 12-1 p.m., followed by the referees seminar.

Canadian referee Joel Scobie headed up the referee seminar, with an assist from U.S. ref Thomas Taylor and fellow Canadian Steve St. Germain.

Referee’s Mechanic

What is the referee’s mechanic?

The steps or actions, including performing proper signals or voice commands, that a referee takes following an event in the ring, in order to maintain control of the action and clearly communicate what decision or ruling we make.

If we take certain steps in the ring without using good mechanics, it is unclear what our call is.

Thomas Taylor went over pre-fight instructions, with a video demonstration of dressing room instructions with a fighter and trainer.

For title fights, the ref will deliver instructions during the post weigh-in meeting with the sanctioning body supervisor, fighters and camps as well as commission members on hand. This is the day before the fight.

Some scenarios demonstrated were accidental low blows, replacing dislodged mouth pieces, knockdowns and nine knockdowns.

Mandatory 8 Count- Basic Evaluation

Gait test- knocked down fighter is assessed for his/her ability to walk forward and laterally with a smooth, even gait, not staggering or shuffling their feet, or having “spaghetti legs.”

No knockdowns due to slips, tangled feet or a pushdown need to be definitively communicated by the ref.

Clinching vs Holding: Clinching is brief and defensive in nature, while holding is lengthier. The word “Stop” is recommended over the word “Break.”

In the announcement of the winner by KO, the losing fighter needn’t come to ring center. He can remain on his stool in his corner.

With that, A break was taken until 3:30 p.m. at which time The ABC ring officials exam was administered.

Tonight, the final personality improvement cocktail hour will be held followed by the annual NABF awards banquet.