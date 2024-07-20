By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Hard-punching Californian Anthony Olascuaga (7-1, 5 KOs), 111.5, impressively acquired the vacant WBO flyweight belt as he exploded a vicious left uppercut to Japanese southpaw Riku Kano (17-4-1, 9 KOs), 117.5, and finished him for the count at 2:50 of the third round in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Olascuaga, from the outset, took the advantage and scored with effective long left hooks to the onrushing Japanese. Kano came forward with southpaw combinations in round three, but Olascuaga retaliated with a lethal shot to drop him so badly that he couldn’t beat the count of referee Jose Rivera of Puerto Rico.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.