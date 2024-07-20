July 20, 2024
Unbeaten WBA #7 Nasukawa halts WBA #4 Rodriguez

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Unbeaten Japanese prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa (4-0, 2 KOs), 120, looked very impressive as he overwhelmed WBA#4 bantam Jonathan Rodriguez (17-3-1, 7 KOs), 117.25, decked him with vicious southpaw combinations and scored a fine TKO at 1:49 of the third round in a scheduled ten on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Rodriguez was an upset conqueror of ex-champ Khalid Yafai in the first round last November. Tenshin demonstrated his improved sharpness when he almost floored Rodriguez with well-timed smashing lefts and rights in the closing seconds of the second session. The third witnessed Nasukawa, 25, whose kick-boxing mark was 42-0, swam over the fading foe with vicious lefts that finally dropped him to the deck. The referee Someya called a halt as he saw the loser unfit to go on. Tenshin is worth watching.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

>